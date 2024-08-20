Developer Shift Up says Stellar Blade is finally coming to PC in the “near future,” after months of speculation around the PS5 game’s port. With talk of contractual problems and a secretive job listing all we’ve had to go off for months, it’s nice to get something concrete at last. With FF16 finally making its way to PC with a surprise announcement, talk of PS5 games coming to the platform is at an all-time high. Now, we’ve just got to cross our fingers and hope Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is next.

Okay, the Stellar Blade PC port finally feels 100% real. Shift Up has given a concrete answer on the status of the single-player game‘s future when asked by an investor, and it sounds as though we won’t be waiting too long to play the game on PC.

“When will the Stellar Blade PC platform expand and what are the expected results?” an investor asks Shift Up. Note that both the questions and answers in this article have been machine translated.

“To continue the excitement of the Stellar Blade IP, we are preparing for its release on PC in the near future, and we expect better results on PC than on consoles,” Shift Up replies in a second-quarter factsheet from Thursday August 14 (via Genki on X).

Earlier in the year Shift Up said it was looking into bringing the PS5 hit to PC, but that a “contractual relationship” was holding up proceedings. There was no talk of timings or any confirmation back then, but a recent mysterious PC job listing for the game had rumors swirling even further. Now though, Shift Up has given us our first proper confirmation that the Stellar Blade PC port is happening.

If the team is confident it’ll do better on PS5 than PC, and genuinely believes it’ll be here in the “near future” while talking to investors, there’s no reason at this point to think it’s not coming to places like Steam. Exactly how long we’ll be waiting remains to be seen, but Shift Up sounds like it’s hard at work on the port as we speak.

If you’re excited to dive into the game on PC be sure to brush up on all the Stellar Blade skills, or you can try a plethora of free Steam games to pass the time instead.

