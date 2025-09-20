New Stellar Blade DLC could be on the way, as a cryptic teaser from developer Shift Up hints at the prospect of another addition to its popular, stylish slash-em-up. The studio is fresh off a full reveal for a collaboration between mobile game Nikke and Resident Evil, and now it's hinting that there's more news for Eve and Stellar Blade incoming at TGS 2025. The spectacle fighter, which became PlayStation's most popular single-player PC port when it launched on Steam, is already set to get a sequel, but there might still be life in the original yet.

Its story and writing leave much to be desired, a fact acknowledged by Shift Up CEO Kim Hyung-Tae, but I'll stand by Stellar Blade as one of the best action games I've played in the last few years. It manages to strike a sweet spot between style and substance, offering you enough freedom in your approach to battles to keep things flowing and fresh. Its visuals are on point and its soundtrack is vast, varied, and sublime - when you're strutting through the rain, dressed like you're at the Met Gala, carving Naytiba to pieces as the music washes over you, it's easy to let Stellar Blade's weaker aspects slide.

Now, however, it seems we could be due for something more. The Stellar Blade team shares an image of a sinister-looking corridor lit in red, along with the simple message of "In one week…" There's not much to go on here, but a week from now we'll be in the thick of the Tokyo Game Show, which seems like a perfect place for a new announcement. While we know that a sequel is in development, it's tremendously unlikely that we'll actually see that here.

The leading theory, then, is that we're dealing with DLC or an expansion of some kind. Given our increasing proximity to Halloween, something horror-themed feels fitting - and perhaps it could even be a crossover? Shift Up has recently given a full look at an upcoming collaboration between its notoriously bouncy mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke and Capcom's Resident Evil, after all. Could something similar be in store for Stellar Blade?

If you didn't play the Nikke event that was added to Stellar Blade post-launch, it was a pretty involved affair that incorporated an adaptation of the former's cover-shooter systems, so I'd be very curious to see Shift Up attempt that for other games. Indeed, there are already several sequences in the main campaign where Eve delves into the Levoire facilities and is unable to use melee attacks.

As a result, these sections instead play out like a more horror-themed third-person shooter, and while they don't have quite the tension of a Resident Evil or Silent Hill, I could absolutely see Shift Up experimenting more in that direction. Whether it's an actual tie-in to another franchise remains to be seen, but I'm sure the opportunity to dress Eve up in Jill Valentine's iconic STARS uniform or Ada Wong's RE4 remake sweater-dress would be very well received.

It's of course all speculation for now, but we'll find out the truth by the end of next week. In the meantime, you can check the latest Stellar Blade system requirements for PC if you've been planning to play it, or try another of the best single-player games in 2025 instead.

What do you think this new reveal will be? Give us your best guesses in the PCGamesN community Discord server, where you can chat with staff and fellow readers alike.