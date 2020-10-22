Stellaris 2.8 ‘Butler’ patch notes – everything you need to know!

Ahead of the release of the Necroids Species Pack next Thursday, the Stellaris development team have today published their notes for the accompanying free update to this sci-fi grand strategy epic – patch 2.8 ‘Butler’.

As this next bit of Stellaris DLC is relatively minor in terms of the content you’re paying for (essentially a new origin and three new civics, plus cosmetics) the ‘free’ stuff that’s coming in the patch is equally as modest, with the majority of the update being focused on bug fixes.

In terms of actual new features, from next week you’ll have access to new gestalt governor traits titled ‘amplifier’ and ‘mindfulness’. New systems that get spawned during the game – like as part of the end game crises – will also come with two hyperlanes now instead of just the one. They’ve also made some tweaks in an attempt to improve load times, especially during the game start-up as outlined in a previous dev diary. There’s a sizable list of fixes in this patch, and you can read the full patch notes here to get the full list.

The team has reportedly already started working on features that weren’t able to be finished in time for 2.8, so expect more new stuff to drop come Patch 2.8.1 and the next major update, Patch 2.9 (whenever that may be).