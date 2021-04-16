Stellaris cheats – a guide to console commands

So, you want to know about Stellaris cheats and console commands? Much like you wanted to know about Victoria 2 cheats, EU4 cheats, and even Hearts of Iron 4 cheats, I imagine? It’s ok, you’re among friends here – we won’t judge.

With the recent release of the Nemesis expansion, Stellaris is in a pretty good place right now. Not perfect, but there’s plenty of meaningful content across most phases of that game. But like all grand strategy games, the desire to have that perfect run is strong. Some of the best stories come from rolling with the punches, but when you’re the hero of your own tale you sometimes want things… just so.

That’s where cheats come in. Stellaris has a console command feature that’s common with many strategy games where you can input commands to achieve instant results. Sometimes this can be literal cheating, like giving yourself more resources or just hand-waving away a pesky rival, but there are plenty of debug commands and options to create nice visuals, like by removing the UI. We’ve compiled a guide to the essential commands to give you a smooth game.

Stellaris Cheats and Console Commands

Typically, you can access the in-game console by using the tilde or ` key, although you can also use Shift + Alt + C. Note that, like in all modern Paradox games, the in-game console is only accessible when not in Ironman mode, as using these commands is considered ‘cheating’ for the purposes of getting achievements.

Many commands also require you specify the target using its ID. Stellaris has more distinct ID tags than other grand strategy games, such as species, empire, specific leaders and so on. You will need to consult the Paradox wiki for a full list of ids, as we’re not going to be able to list them all here. With regards to event ids specifically, there is a more comprehensive list to be found here.

You can also grab the specific ID you need by typing in the ‘debugtooltip’ and hovering over a game element.

activate_all_traditions – activates all Traditions

– activates all Traditions activate_ascension_perk [name] – activates a specified Ascension Perk

– activates a specified Ascension Perk activate_tradition [tradition id] – activates a specified Tradition

– activates a specified Tradition add_anomaly [anomaly id] – adds specified anomaly to the selected celestial body

– adds specified anomaly to the selected celestial body add_intel [target] [amount] – adds desired amount of intel towards the target, default 10

– adds desired amount of intel towards the target, default 10 add_opinion [source] [target] [amount] – increases the one empire’s opinion of another by desired amount, default 40

– increases the one empire’s opinion of another by desired amount, default 40 add_relic [relic id] – grants relic, writing all instead of a specific ID grants all relics. Same relic can be added multiple times

– grants relic, writing all instead of a specific ID grants all relics. Same relic can be added multiple times add_spynetwork_value [target] [amount] – adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target]

– adds [amount] of infiltration progress on [target] add_trait_leader [leader id] [trait id] – adds trait to a specified leader, entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class. Can also use remove_trait_leader [leader id] [trait id]

– adds trait to a specified leader, entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class. Can also use remove_trait_leader [leader id] [trait id] add_trait_species [species id] [trait id] – adds trait to a chosen species. Can also use remove_trait_species [species id] [trait id]

– adds trait to a chosen species. Can also use remove_trait_species [species id] [trait id] ai – toggles the AI on or off

– toggles the AI on or off alloys [amount] – adds desired amount of Alloys, default 5000

– adds desired amount of Alloys, default 5000 build_pops [amount] – adds robot pops to the selected planet, only works if the empire has the technology to build robot pops

– adds robot pops to the selected planet, only works if the empire has the technology to build robot pops cash [amount] – adds desired amount of Energy Credits, default 5000

– adds desired amount of Energy Credits, default 5000 communications – establishes communications with all empires

– establishes communications with all empires create_megastructure [megastructure id] – creates chosen Megastructure in the current system, pressing tab reveals the IDs

– creates chosen Megastructure in the current system, pressing tab reveals the IDs create_navy [amount] – creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses chosen amount of Naval Capacity, 1 = 100%

– creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses chosen amount of Naval Capacity, 1 = 100% damage [amount] – all ships in the selected fleet take specified amount of hull damage

– all ships in the selected fleet take specified amount of hull damage debug_nomen – AI empires always refuse player proposals

– AI empires always refuse player proposals debug_yesmen – AI empires always agree to player proposals

– AI empires always agree to player proposals effect add_building = [building id] – adds building to the selected planet

– adds building to the selected planet effect add_deposit = [deposit id] – adds resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body

– adds resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body effect add_district = [district id] – adds specified district to the planet

– adds specified district to the planet effect add_planet_devastation = [amount] – adds X amount of devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it

– adds X amount of devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it effect country_add_ethic = [ethic id] – adds chosen ethic to the player empire

– adds chosen ethic to the player empire effect country_remove_ethic = [ethic id] – Removes chosen ethic from the player empire

– Removes chosen ethic from the player empire effect force_add_civic = [civic id] – adds chosen civic to the player empire

– adds chosen civic to the player empire effect force_remove_civic = [civic id] – removes chosen civic from the player empire

– removes chosen civic from the player empire effect remove_modifier = [modifier id] – removes chosen modifier from the selected planet, or empire if none is selected

– removes chosen modifier from the selected planet, or empire if none is selected election = starts a ruler election

= starts a ruler election end_senate_session – passes/fails the currently voted resolution

– passes/fails the currently voted resolution engineering [amount] – adds x amount of Engineering tech points, default 5000

– adds x amount of Engineering tech points, default 5000 event [event id] – triggers chosen event

– triggers chosen event federation_add_experience [amount] – adds x amount of experience to the Federation, default 1000

– adds x amount of experience to the Federation, default 1000 federation_add_cohesion [amount] – adds x amount of cohesion to the Federation, default 200

– adds x amount of cohesion to the Federation, default 200 federation_examine_leader – triggers a Federation succession

– triggers a Federation succession finish_research – finishes all active research

– finishes all active research finish_special_projects – finishes all special projects

– finishes all special projects finish_terraform – finishes all terraforming processes

– finishes all terraforming processes food [amount] – adds x amount of Food, default 5000

– adds x amount of Food, default 5000 force_integrate [target] – integrates target empire into the player’s empire

– integrates target empire into the player’s empire force_senate_vote – ends the current senate recess

– ends the current senate recess free_government – toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit

– toggles allowing player to change governments without the time limit free_policies – toggles allowing player to change policies without restriction, including policies previously disabled

– toggles allowing player to change policies without restriction, including policies previously disabled influence [amount] – adds x amount of influence, default 5000

– adds x amount of influence, default 5000 instant_build – toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades. WARNING: This also applies to enemy AI so only used while paused

– toggles instantly finishing constructions and upgrades. WARNING: This also applies to enemy AI so only used while paused intel – gives sight of the entire galaxy and disables first contact while active

– gives sight of the entire galaxy and disables first contact while active invincible – player ships will not take damage

– player ships will not take damage max_resources – fills all resource storages

– fills all resource storages minerals [amount] – adds x amount of Minerals, default 5000

– adds x amount of Minerals, default 5000 own – take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase or planet, or specified planet ID if nothing is selected

– take ownership and control of the selected fleet, starbase or planet, or specified planet ID if nothing is selected physics [amount] – adds x amount of physics tech points, default 5000

– adds x amount of physics tech points, default 5000 planet_class [planet class id] – changes the selected celestial body to a new class via the class id

– changes the selected celestial body to a new class via the class id planet_happiness [amount] – adds a modifier with x amount of happiness to the selected planet, default 100

– adds a modifier with x amount of happiness to the selected planet, default 100 play [empire ID] – switches player control to designated empire

– switches player control to designated empire research_technology [technology id] – instantly research specified technology

– instantly research specified technology skills [amount] – adds x amount of skill levels to every leader under player control, default 1

– adds x amount of skill levels to every leader under player control, default 1 skip_galactic_community_cooldowns – allows proposing resolutions from the same group without cooldown



allows proposing resolutions from the same group without cooldown society [amount] – adds x amount of society tech points, default 5000



adds x amount of society tech points, default 5000 survey – surveys all planets, requires at least one science ship



surveys all planets, requires at least one science ship techupdate – re-rolls the current available tech choices



re-rolls the current available tech choices unity [amount] – adds x amount of Unity, default 500



adds x amount of Unity, default 500 unlock_edicts – unlocks all edicts



unlocks all edicts branchoffice – take ownership of a selected planet’s branch office

menace [amount] – adds x amount of menace, default 5000



take ownership of a selected planet’s branch office adds x amount of menace, default 5000 imperial_authority [amount] – adds x amount of Imperial Authority, default 10

This should be enough to get you started, but we’ll check back in later to provide any further information or commands we think you might need – there’s plenty of other cool cheats you can use for testing as well!