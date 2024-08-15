You can’t trust space travel at the best of times, as the astronauts currently trapped up on the International Space Station can attest. When you’re heading out into the wider galaxy, however, things can get infinitely more complex. Stellaris players have always had to account for space storms, but with the new Cosmic Storms expansion they are about to get a lot more interesting – and much more dangerous.

Stellaris is one of those 4X games that’s changed hugely over the years, with more expansions and DLC than I can shake a warp nacelle at. It’s added robot empires, a war in heaven, megacorporations, and much, much more. Now it’s the turn of Cosmic Storms, as this expansion waves goodbye to standard, boring space storms and welcomes in new electric, gravity, magnetic, nexus, particle, radiant, shroud, and stardust storms that will begin spawning randomly across the map. Each one has their own effects on gameplay, and will offer new challenges, and opportunities for those who can take advantage of these superpowered squalls.

Alongside the new storm types, players will be able to choose the Storm Chaser Origin to engage with these cosmic catastrophes. Storm Chasers believe that cosmic storms themselves contain the power to achieve true enlightenment. This Origin makes it so a storm will definitely appear inside your borders, you’ll receive cosmic storm research, and you’ll start out with some storm-related technology and the ability to track storms across the map. The thing I’m looking forward to most, however, is the Galactic Weather Control ascension perk, which will let you create your own cosmic storms – see how your enemies like a huge gravity storm on their doorsteps.

Three new civics will also make an appearance letting players tap into the power these storms possess – Astrometeorology, Storm Devotion, and Environmental Architects. For those who want to uncover the secrets of the storms, two storm-related Precursor Narratives will also land with the expansion, with relics to unlock by completing each.

Stellaris: Cosmic Storms releases on Tuesday September 10 and you can pre-purchase it for $12.99 / £10.99 / €12.99, you can pick it up included in the Season 08 expansion pass, or if you have an expansion subscription you’ll be able to play it on launch as part of the monthly fee. Head over to Steam to check it out for yourself, and see what else is included in this new DLC.

