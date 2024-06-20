Paradox Interactive has had a rough few months with a game cancellation, some games not landing quite right, and a few other issues affecting the strategy giant. Thankfully, there’s still some examples that show they know exactly how to make some of the best strategic experiences in gaming. Stellaris is one such game, going from strength to strength in the eight years since launch, and you can now try it for free.

Free weekends actually come along fairly regularly for Stellaris, the 4X game has a ton of DLC so getting people to try it, fall in love with it, then shell out for the game along with extras is a smart move. It’s not hard to fall head over heels for the game, many have, with a very positive rating of 87% on Steam with over 115,000 reviews from players. It shows just how enduring this grand strategy sim has proved, so if you haven’t given it a try – now’s the perfect time to jump in.

If you have managed to avoid Stellaris all this time, here’s the lowdown. It’s a space 4X game which puts you in control of a race who’ve newly discovered the ability to travel between the stars. From there you carve out your empire, though unlike the 4X games of old like Master of Orion there are many, many ways to be able to do so. You don’t just have diplomacy and guns to fall back on, you can excel in science, economy, and a bunch of other ways.

The best way to think of Stellaris is less like a strategy sim, but more like a sandbox where you explore the benefits and drawbacks of your chosen species as they encounter other empires. Imagine it more like Star Trek rather than just an outright series of wars – though you can play it that way if you want. It shares more DNA with Crusader Kings than Civilization, letting you tell your own stories on a galactic stage.

Stellaris is currently free to play until Monday, June 24. You can also pick up the game itself with 70% off, and save 50% on selected pieces of DLC. Check out more information, along with some tips from the developer, over on Steam. If you need a hand deciding what to pick up, our guide to all Stellaris DLC will see you choosing what’s right for you.

