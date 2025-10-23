Stellaris announces release date for Infernals species pack, and I can't wait to finally play as volcanic Tyranids

When it comes to navigating the vast expanse of space, few games do it quite like Stellaris. One of the best 4X games to ever grace our screens, the depth and complexity of Paradox Interactive's engaging strategy masterpiece allow for playthrough after playthrough. Although Shadows of the Shroud was a bit of a disappointment when it released last month, we've been looking forward to more additions as a part of the game's ninth season. That time is nearly upon us, as Paradox reveals the release date for the game's next species pack, which brings a fiery flavor to the universe.

Stellaris' species packs are optional DLC that enhance the game in small ways. Like those that have come before, the Infernal species pack adds new character portraits, civics, and ships. But there are some subtle gameplay tweaks that have got me a little hot under the collar.

The species involved in this volcanic pack appear to be a race of bird-like creatures, some crocodilians, and some definitely-not-Tyranids (which themselves are definitely-not-Xenomorphs-or-Arachnids-from-Starship-Troopers). Arriving with them, however, are two new origins, a new planet type, and, perhaps most exciting of all, a new crisis path.

We'll start with the origins. Species that choose the Cosmic Dawn origin are ancient, but have laid dormant under planetary surfaces for millennia. Only recent volcanic activity has awoken you, and you must search the galaxy for your kin. The Red Giant origin is almost the opposite; your planet is being superheated by the very star that allowed life to flourish. Can you stop it, reverse it, or revel in the new environmental conditions?

The flavor of these origins is already oozing out, but when you take into account that there is a new category of planet, too, all the pieces start to fit together. Volcanic worlds bring new districts, events, and archaeological sites to the game, and I can already picture the interplay between them and the new origins. Hotter than an interview with Sean Evans, this is set to be one of Stellaris' most exciting additions this season.

However, we all love a crisis. Stellaris is keeping its cards close to its chest with this one, but the suggestion that we could be the "spark that sets the galaxy on fire" sounds suitable destructive. This new route through the endgame promises to be chaotic and unrelenting, and it's an option my flaming space bugs will follow until the entire known universe is destroyed.

The Stellaris Infernals species pack will release on Tuesday, November 25. You can download it here.

If this has you excited to explore the stars, check out our list of the best space games for more intergalactic adventures. Alternatively, our picks of the best strategy games are second to none.

Are you going to start a fiery new Stellaris playthrough with the Infernals pack? Let us know in our community Discord server, where staff and readers have competitions to see who can eat the spiciest wings. Not me, I'm vegetarian. We also talk about gaming and stuff.