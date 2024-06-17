Recently, the Resident Evil 4 Remake sparked discussion around the prevalence of yellow paint in videogames. As a journalist who both reviews and guides games pre-embargo, before there’s any guidance out there on how to progress, I like the bright splatters pointing me in the right direction. But for those of you who can’t stand it, new indie horror game Still Wakes the Deep is going to be adding an option to reduce the amount of spilled paint markers that appear throughout your playthrough.

Still Wakes the Deep is launching tomorrow, Tuesday June 18, 2024, but the developers already have their eyes set on post-launch updates. This unnamed update doesn’t have a release date of its own just yet, but it will add a toggle to the upcoming survival game‘s options menu, titled ‘Yellow Markers.’ You’ll be able to change it from ‘On’ to ‘Reduced.’ Some objects will stay yellow, but before you scream about immersion, it’s because “ladders, beams, and valve wheels – these objects were made yellow to fit the aesthetic of the oil rig, and indeed real oil rigs.”

In screenshots shared with PCGamesN, there is a short passage that, with the toggle set to ‘On,’ has some yellow paint on the floor, drawing the eye toward a makeshift ramp. With the toggle set to ‘Reduced,’ this splash of color is gone. I prefer it with the paint as I think it makes the game more readable, but this is a great option for people who don’t like having their hand held. It will be interesting to see if Still Wakes the Deep’s toggle will convince players yellow paint is a good or a bad thing, as they’ll be able to directly compare the same levels and see if they can get around easily or not.

Still Wakes the Deep is a survival horror game set on an oil rig and developed by The Chinese Room, the studio behind Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs, and the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. If you want to play it, you can add it to you Steam wishlist, right here.

If oil rigs aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other horror games you could try. Or, how about some great RPGs?

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.