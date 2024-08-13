You can’t underestimate how much people seem to want a new StarCraft or Warcraft game. The reaction to Stormgate, made by a development team with a fair amount of ex-Blizzard alumni among it, shows the almost ravenous desire to play an RTS in this style. Out now in Steam Early Access, Stormgate is available for everyone to try for free – but it’s already encountered a few obstacles in its path.

While this is the full release of the game into early access, this isn’t the first time players have had the chance to give Stormgate a go. Released two weeks ago for backers and beta testers, this RTS game has already been put through its paces by its most devoted fans. Unfortunately, Stormgate has already garnered itself a mixed rating on Steam, with the community sharing several complaints that have been holding back the fun.

Thankfully, Stormgate is a title definitely engaging with the early access model. On Friday, August 9 developer Frost Giant Studios opened up about the reaction the game has received so far, and doubled down on its plans to address key complaints. The title’s general art style and cinematic characters are both in the firing line for upgrades and tweaks, along with redefining the key art for one entire faction – all things players have left negative reviews about on Steam.

The rest of the post, however, contains a plea for fans to have a little faith in the developer. Areas like character development and the game’s overarching story have received criticism, but Frost Giant Studios asks that the community gives it time to work on these aspects.

The story, campaign, and characters will all be expanded in the future and the developer promises that it has “only just begun our characters’ story arcs, and we have way more in store for each of them as their journeys continue to unfold.” You can read the full statement here.

That said, Stormgate is off to a flying start now it’s out as a free early access title. At the time of writing it’s sitting on 3,336 players with a 24-hour peak of 4,527. Admittedly that is shy of the original backer’s release of 4,854 – but that number continues to rise and may shoot past it soon.

Stormgate is out now in early access and you can play for free. If you want to make up your own mind about this brand new RTS title, you can head over to Steam to check it out for yourself.

You can also take a look at our guide to the best strategy games you can play, as well as our recommendations for the best free PC games available to you in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.