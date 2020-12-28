Today’s free game from Epic is for terrible Flight Simulator pilots

We’ve all marveled at the wonder of Microsoft Flight Simulator this past year, but one of the intrusive thoughts that often pops up while piloting a massive passenger jet over the ocean is, “what happens if everything goes wrong?” Wonder no more, because today’s free PC game from the Epic Games Store is Stranded Deep.

Stranded Deep is a survival game that begins with a plane crashing into the Pacific Ocean. This is bad news for you, who as a passenger had presumably been hoping to deplane somewhere on dry land, ideally at an airport. Instead, you’ve got to climb into a life raft, fend off sharks, and eventually make your way to a deserted island. Here you’ll have plenty to do while you wait for rescue: build a shelter, explore the surrounding areas, build gyrocopters, and take the fight back to those pesky sea creatures who gave you a hard time earlier.

Stranded Deep has been in Early Access since 2015 on Steam, where it holds a solid ‘Mostly Positive’ review rating. Now it’s come to the Epic Games Store, and you can hop into the Early Access build gratis for the next 24 hours.

Here’s the trailer:

Developer Beam Team Games says it expects to bring Stranded Deep out of Early Access in the next 12 months, and you can expect to see regular monthly updates between now and its eventual release date. Once it leaves Early Access, the price will increase to “reflect the additional content added during development.”

Head over to Epic to claim your free copy of Stranded Deep. The wrapping paper on tomorrow’s Mystery Game includes a creepy three-fingered hand, which is the only clue we have about what the next present will be.