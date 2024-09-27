Strange Seed is a new evolution of Spore, and you can try it right now

It’s a bit surprising that more studios haven’t picked up where Spore left off in the many years between now and its 2008 launch. While games like Bugsnax and No Man’s Sky offer up similarly bizarre casts of creatures to meet and simulation games like Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey have portrayed the evolution of a species, it isn’t until now that we’ve seen such a direct attempt at a successor as the new indie project Strange Seed. Fortunately, anyone eager to see how the game is shaping up can give it a spin right now thanks to the launch of a demo on Steam.

Strange Seed is an action-adventure game where players start off as a tiny little blob creature that sets out into the world to evolve into something else entirely. They do so by guiding their blob through a wilderness populated by other odd animals, incorporating their DNA into the blob’s body by chowing down on them. From there, players can grow their blob bit by bit, swapping out body parts that let them move faster, fight better, or fly through the air.

The blob can be customized through seven different slots, these parts taken from more than 30 different creatures. It leans into the absurdity of its premise by featuring not just the expected wings and legs, but also human heads and, as the Steam page notes, “hats and machine guns.” Using different combinations of these parts is essential to get past environmental obstacles and take on boss monsters encountered along the evolving blob’s journey.

Strange Seed doesn’t have a launch date yet. But, if you want to try it our for yourself, you can download its demo on Steam right here.

