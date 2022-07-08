Stray gets the Steam Deck Verified green light from Valve

The Stray release date is fast approaching, and concern has been growing among those hoping to play the indie feline adventure on the Steam Deck. Thankfully, Valve has recently updated the game’s Steam store page, and it appears that it should run purrfectly on the handheld gaming PC.

Stray joins the now over 1,800 games to earn the coveted Steam Deck Verified compatibility rating, meaning that it should be entirely playable using the device’s built-in controls and display with no inconvenient quirks. Running it on the portable powerhouse should be a breeze too, if the Stray system requirements are any indication.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive is understandably delighted at this news, celebrating via a short tweet. This news should also greatly please many of those lucky enough to have received a Steam Deck, which should only continue to grow following Valve’s commitment to doubling up on shipments of its handheld gaming PC.

While Stray’s Steam Deck Verified status is undoubtedly worth celebrating, it’s shaping up to be something of a surprise hit on the PC in general. It’s recently overtaken The Day Before as the most wishlisted Steam game, indicating that there are plenty of gamers out there that can’t wait to get their paws on it.