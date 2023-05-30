Street Fighter 6 Benchmark Tool is here to make your gaming PC sweat

Capcom has just launched its Street Fighter 6 Benchmark Tool, which aims to help you get your gaming PC ready for battle ahead of the fighting game’s release date. While I’m pleased that players have this program at their disposal, it does have a few limitations that you should know about.

Before downloading the Benchmark Tool and pitting your PC against it, make sure your rig actually meets the Street Fighter 6 system requirements, or the program may not launch at all.

Booting up the Street Fighter 6 Benchmark Tool, I’m happy to report that the fighting game allows you to precompile shaders before getting stuck into a match. You can skip this step, but I’d strongly advise against this unless you want to combat against stutters as well as your opponent.

After a fairly lengthy benchmark sequence that takes you through Street Fighter 6’s Fighting Ground, Battle Hub, and World Tour game modes, you’ll be greeted with a score out of 100 and single sentence assessment of your PC’s performance.

You can download the Street Fighter 6 Benchmark Tool here, free of charge. I ran the test with an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Ryzen 7 7800X3D, and you can see my result in the screenshot below.

The target here is 60fps, as Fighting Ground frame rates won’t go any higher due to an in-game cap. While the Benchmark Tool is good at letting you know if you’ve achieved this, it doesn’t provide any indication of what settings you should turn down if you don’t. Instead, you’ll merely be told that some adjustment is recommended or required.

Thankfully, according to Capcom, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super is good enough to hit that 60fps target at 1080p using the game’s ‘High’ preset. You won’t find many, if any, on store shelves now, so we’d sooner suggest picking up the RTX 4070 or 3070.

To save you from tinkering away in the graphics options menu, we’ll have the best Street Fighter 6 settings ready for you to use when the Street Fighter 6 release date rolls around.

