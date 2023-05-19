Get the best Street Fighter 6 deal right here

If you’re looking for the best Street Fighter 6 deal, we’ve done some digging and got you the sweetest offer on the Capcom fighting game for PC. A fast and flashy revival for the series, Street Fighter 6 is looking like an absolute must-have for 2023, and if you want to rock Ryu, clatter Ken, or challenge Chun-Li on the cheap, here’s where you need to go ahead of the Street Fighter 6 release date on Steam.

We’ve already got the lowdown on the new Street Fighter 6 Jamie and Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li movesets and combos, and are massively looking forward to knocking the heck out of one another (in a nice way) once SF6 finally lands. Naturally, though, all those KOs come that little bit tastier when you’ve got your hands on Street Fighter at a nice bargain.

The best Street Fighter 6 deal comes courtesy of Fanatical, which has Steam keys for both versions of the fighting game at a decent discount. If you want to train your main and lay the beatdowns for cheap, here are the details.

Street Fighter 6 Standard Edition is $50.99 (£42.49) down from $59.99 (£49.99), a solid 15% saving. Likewise, Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition is $72.24 (£59.48) down from $84.99 (£69.98), and includes four additional characters, the Year 1 Character Pass, and 4,200 Drive Tickets which are redeemable in-game.

Ahead of the full release, you can also find all the details about the Street Fighter 6 beta. Plus, we have everything you need to know about the entire Street Fighter 6 roster, so you can check who’s in, who’s out, and who’s just arrived.

Alternatively, get prepared with the full Street Fighter 6 Ryu guide, or don the gloves with our comprehensive Street Fighter 6 Luke explainer.