Street Fighter 6 announced, and it’s coming to PC

Street Fighter 6 has been officially revealed, and it’s coming out next year to consoles and PC via Steam. The flashy new trailer shows off a vibrant new art style for Street Fighter, some of the fighters we’ll see on the roster, some surprising open-world gameplay, as well as the release window of 2023.

The trailer kicks off with a shot in a Times Square-type intersection in Metro City, a place covered in massive digital billboards and bright colours. We cut to a gym, where Luke, a returning character from Street Fighter V, is practising on a heavy bag.

The trailer also features appearances by Chun-Li, Ryu, and Jamie, a new character to the long-running series of fighting games. According to the official site, Jamie is an expert dancer who has also taken on the role of peacekeeper in his neighborhood of Chinatown. Intriguingly, the trailer also includes a couple segments of what appears to be open-world gameplay, where a hooded fighter explores Metro City by climbing ladders and entering breakdancing contests.

Here’s the trailer:

This is a breaking story from the Sony PlayStation State of Play broadcast on June 2, 2022. Further details may be added shortly as they become available, and as PCGamesN works to bring you all the latest announcements from Summer Game Fest and its associated shows in the timeliest possible fashion.

