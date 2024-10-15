The wait for GTA 6 seems unending, and while we finally have a release window in sight, where are we meant to put all our chaos energy until then? Well, immersive, open-world RPG Streets of Rogue 2 might be the answer – and it’s got a free demo right now. Published by tinyBuild, the team behind Duckside, Graveyard Keeper, and Hello Neighbor, Streets of Rogue 2 offers an unpredictable world where your aim is to take down a corrupt president, by any means possible.

While Streets of Rogue 2 may have a similar art style and story-focused sandbox to Stardew Valley, this roguelike is nowhere near as wholesome. Playing solo or co-op, you pick your class, traits, and play style, and cause havoc in your attempt to overthrow the president. Take the mayor hostage as a ninja, stage a zombie virus outbreak as a cop, or summon ancient vampires to help you out as a hacker. You have the freedom to play your way, though, so you don’t have to be chaotic – you could just become a farming mogul. But where’s the fun in that?

There’s a huge, procedurally-generated world to explore here, with creepy caves, tropical islands, relaxing countryside, and neon-lit cities to check out (and destroy, if you’re so inclined.) Do the main quest if you want, but there are plenty of weird side quests to lure you off the beaten bath, too. Or, you could do none of it and just chill out, building your dream home or roaming fields on a horse.

Streets of Rogue has definitely piqued our interest, and while it doesn’t have a confirmed release date outside of Q4 2024, you can currently play a free demo of this ambitious RPG as part of Steam Next Fest.

