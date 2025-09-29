Strinova codes September 2025 and how to redeem

What are the new Strinova codes? While there are plenty of amazing agents and their weapons to test out, sometimes you just need a few freebies to get an edge on the competition. iDreamSky gives you the chance to redeem limited-time Strinova codes for free rewards. These goodies could be anything from EXP boosters, dream tokens, and emotes to skins or crystal boxes.

If you're looking for Strinova redeem codes in the anime game, we have you covered. We've included all the latest promo codes below, along with some helpful instructions on how to redeem them. These freebies can help you build the best characters on our Strinova tier list, so don't forget to check back regularly.

New Strinova codes

Here are all the active Strinova codes:

STEAM - 100 Dream Tokens, one-day EXP bonus, x1 Superstring Trial card, and 50 Basestrings

Expired codes:

S4ThankUGift

Facebook10KGift

327PLAYMARANOW

SUMMERHYPE

PLAYCHIYO

SCREAMINGROOSTER

PlayConquest

GETREADYFOROUTBREAK

HAPPYNEWYEAR2025

STRINOVADISCORD120K

STRINOVA1122

How do I redeem Strinova codes?

Thankfully, it's straightforward to redeem Strinova codes. Unlike some of the many gacha games where finding the code redeem section can be a grueling task, Strinova has made its process relatively simple:

Launch Strinova

Enter the settings menu via the cog icon

Click 'Redeem code'

Copy and paste or type the code into the text box

Click 'Redeem'

Your freebies will be added to your inventory

How do I get more Strinova freebies?

Strinova has previously released Twitch Drops on its channel, including free skins, free emotes, and more. You can also earn these rewards by watching an eligible stream for the duration of the campaign. You can check in on active Strinova Twitch Drops on the official website.

If the game is down for maintenance, the devs sometimes offer free rewards for logging in after downtime. Make sure to bookmark this page as we'll add the latest Strinova codes as soon as they appear.

Strinova codes are typically allocated on a first-come, first-served basis rather than expiring at a set time. If you're unsure, it's always better to try to redeem the codes as soon as possible so you don't miss out on your freebies. If you're looking for more rewards, check out our Honkai Star Rail codes, Genshin Impact codes, and ZZZ codes guides.