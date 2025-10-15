What is it with historical games adding ahistorical extras to their games recently? I thought the whole thing for classic RTS games set in the annals of history was accuracy at all costs? But then I hear about a medieval RTS that includes dinosaurs. And now Stronghold Crusader is adding a crossover with a dozen iconic indie games. Developer Firefly Studios claims this could be the biggest indie crossover ever, which I disagree with (more on that later), but it's an ambitious release that launches alongside a sizable free update and a new paid DLC.

Let's start with that update. Every Stronghold Crusader player will get access to a new CPU Lord called the Crocodile (not an actual reptile), as well as new maps for Skirmish, Freebuild, and multiplayer modes. If you buy The Canary and The Trader DLC ($4.99 / £3.99), you also get your hands on a nine-mission skirmish trail named Sands of Time, which includes target completion times, leaderboards, and all that jazz.

But you're really here for the crossover, aren't you? The Autumn event for Stronghold Crusader adds a customizable coat of arms system, allowing players complete freedom to create their own insignia. Fly your banners on the warpath, for all who gaze upon them should flee in fear.

As a part of this, Firefly has added the option to use iconography from 13 of your favorite indie games on your crest. Fans of Cult of the Lamb, Going Medieval, Inscryption, Katana Zero, Neva, Northgard, Reigns, Kingdom Two Crowns, Enter the Gungeon, The Talos Principle, Thronefall, Inkulinati, and Songs of Syx will be pleased to see those games represented. The press release I was sent from Firefly called this "potentially the biggest indie PC crossover ever," but that's far from the truth.

Jimbo's face rises, cackling. The iconic clown who serves as both the figurehead of Balatro and sometimes-alter ego of its creator, 'LocalThunk', knows that this is yet another award for him to consume. While Stronghold Crusader's crossovers are admirable, they don't come close to Balatro's card designs, which can be customized with artwork from The Witcher, Cyberpunk 2077, Dave the Diver, Cult of the Lamb, Among Us, 1000xResist, Vampire Survivors, The Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire, Stardew Valley, Divinity, Don't Starve, Enter the Gungeon, Potion Craft, Shovel Knight, Warframe, Vox Machina, Bugsnax, Civilization, Rust, Assassin's Creed, Slay the Princess, Dead by Daylight, and Fallout. Phew.

While not all of those games are indies (Fallout, Assassin's Creed, and Dave the Diver definitely aren't, no matter what Geoff Keighley tells you) and some are borderline (looking at you, CD Projekt and Larian), this is a practically exhaustive list of some of the best and brightest indie games you can play. Honestly, handing this list of games over to someone who has never gamed before would be a pretty perfect introduction to the medium.

I'm not trying to take anything away from Stronghold Crusader here. But if you're marketing your update as "the largest indie PC crossover ever," you need to do your research. Caveat it with all the probablies and potentialies you want, but it's patently untrue. That said, if you think I'm not going to log on and create an Inscryption-inspired coat of arms immediately after finishing writing this, you'd be dead wrong.

Stronghold Crusader's autumn update, ambitious indie crossover included, is a great time to jump into the game. I may have come across as a bit of a pedant here, but this RTS is well worth your time, and just thank your lucky stars you don't have to live with me.

Stronghold Crusader's autumn update and The Canary and The Trader are available now. You can read the full patch notes here and buy the DLC here.

