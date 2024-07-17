Grab the HD version of strategy classic Stronghold for less than $2

Late last year saw the launch of a remastered version of the 2001 Stronghold in the form of Stronghold Definitive Edition. Though the work that creator FireFly Studios put into making the classic strategy game look and feel much more modern makes it a solid choice for players, the 2013 Stronghold HD is a slightly less overhauled — and more immediately nostalgic — version of the original that’s well worth a look as well. Even better, anyone who’s looking to pick up a genre standout that rivalled contemporaries like Starcraft, Warcraft 3, and Homeworld can do so for very cheap, with Stronghold HD currently discounted to less than $2 on Steam.

Stronghold HD was FireFly Studios’ first go at updating the strategy game for current PC hardware. It takes a lighter approach to remastering the original launch, updating but not completely overhauling the 2001 version.

The HD version improves Stronghold’s visuals and supports higher resolutions and modern operating systems, while also including current features like cloud saves. It’s biggest addition to the 2001 castle building, management, and medieval war game, though, is the ability to zoom out on battlefield screens in order to see more of the action at once, which may not sound like much, but does make quite a difference in enjoying Stronghold’s campaign or multiplayer modes.

Stronghold HD is 70% off from now until next Tuesday July 22 on Steam, bringing its price down to $1.79 USD / £1.04. Grab a copy right here.

Or, you can find other options like Stronghold by taking a look at our top grand strategy games and city building games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.