Stuntman Hollywood will feature a homage to Fast & Furious' most ridiculous stunt

When I saw the late, great Paul Walker's lurid orange Toyota Supra whip around the corner during the Summer Game Fest showcase, I didn't know what to expect. Was it a new Fast & Furious game? A Forza Horizon 6 DLC? Or even a return to Need For Speed? My queries were quickly answered with the reveal of Stuntman Hollywood - the first instalment in the cult classic action game series for nearly 20 years. While Fast & Furious has only grown more ridiculous in scope over the years, this only makes it the perfect fit for Saber Interactive's daredevilry. As Chief Creative Officer, Tim Willits, told Tom at this year's event, it is the IP he had to have in-game.

"Let's be honest, that's [Fast & Furious] the greatest car IP in the world," Willits states. You can tell the dev's pushed hard for it, judging from the fact that Saber hasn't only blessed us with the 1994 Supra Turbo MK4 - Stuntman Hollywood's most prominent motor in its marketing - but the reveal trailer also gives us a glimpse of the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 that inspired a generation of JDM enthusiasts.

While we don't currently know exactly how many cars from the storied franchise Saber's managed to crowbar in, Willits does tease that it's taking a beat from what I would posit is Fast & Furious' most ridiculous stunt. Let me, for a moment, take you back to 2015 - a year dominated by Snapchat dog filters, Star Wars' cinematic revival, and Uptown Funk. It was a simpler time, unless you were a stunt actor in Furious 7.

Imagine this: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker are strapped into one of only seven Lykan HyperSport's ever made, atop one of Abu Dhabi's Etihad Towers. Jason Statham is about to cremate the $3.4 million hypercar with a grenade launcher, but Diesel instead rolls the dice of fate by full-sending the luxury machine across three of the monolithic buildings like a game of Frogger. The movie series has had its share of ridiculous set pieces, but for me, none come close to this one.

"We do have a stunt where you jump between buildings," Willits shares. "It's not exactly the stunt, but it's super cool." Suffice it to say, I'm incredibly stoked to see how it will materialize. Stuntman Hollywood is making full use of Saber's proficiency in collaborative licensing, securing Universal Pictures staples like the DMC DeLorean (Back to the Future), Ferrari Testarossa (Miami Vice), and Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (Knight Rider). While I'm sure we'll see many other incredible moments from these historic hits recreated, I'm ready to put the 'sky' in 'Skyline' as I make my next 1,000-foot attempt.

Additional reporting by Tom Hopkins at Summer Game Fest 2026.