Subnautica 2 Angel Comb locations - all adaptations

The world of Subnautica 2 is pretty hostile; everything from the local fauna to the temperature can cause you injury, and if you want to survive on this alien planet, you'll need to adapt. One of the main ways you can do this is by finding and curing large, strange plants called Angel Combs and combining your DNA with theirs.

There are a few ways to stay safe in Subnautica 2: you can construct a Tadpole to give yourself a bit more mobility and a bit of extra protection, and you can find blueprints to fabricate better and more efficient equipment. Angel Combs are a core measure of your progress, though, giving you deeper access to the ocean, and here's where you can find them.

Subnautica 2 Angel Comb locations

There are a total of four Angel Combs you can find in Subnautica 2's early access build, with the first given to you during the tutorial. This first one allows you to breathe pressurized air, meaning that you can survive in the basic conditions of the planet. The other three Angel Combs can be found at the following locations:

Digestion Adaptation: 130m from Lifepod at a heading of 30

130m from Lifepod at a heading of 30 Heat Tolerance: 205m from Lifepod at a heading of 300

205m from Lifepod at a heading of 300 Axum Vision: 1,769m from Lifepod, due East

For the last Angel Comb, we've given directions from the Lifepod so you can orient yourself, but it's much easier to set up a separate base near the alien observatory and go from there, as it's a rather long journey from the Lifepod area.

With the latter Angel Combs, you have to clear the bloom from each of its roots, so follow the large purple tendrils that lead away from the main plant, and use your Resonator to destroy any glowing polyps you see. For the Axum Vision Angel Comb, an upgrade is needed, so be on the lookout for Conduit Crystals on your journey.