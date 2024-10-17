Thalassophobia is an unsurprisingly common fear among us humans, given how we’re air breathers who at best can scrape the surface of our planet’s seas. That’s why Subnautica, with all its exploration of an alien planet’s depths, is a compelling horror game as well as being a masterful survival sim. Now, it’s time to brave the deeps all over again with the official reveal of Subnautica 2 – but at least you won’t have to go alone.

Multiplayer has become part of the series thanks to mods but with Subnautica 2 it’ll be a full co-op game right from launch, giving you some backup when you’re facing down a sudden Sea Emperor Leviathan encounter down in the dark. While we’ve known that there will be multiplayer for a while, this trailer confirms that you’ll be able to grab a friend for some underwater adventures.

In addition, the new trailer shown off during the October 2024 Xbox Partner Showcase announced that Subnautica 2 will be coming to Game Pass. This means it’ll be cheaper than ever to plumb the seas foraging for fish and materials. For thousands already signed up to Microsoft’s subscription service the game will be in effect free, which is a massive deal for this hotly anticipated sequel.

If all that wasn’t enough, there’s one more new nugget of information that’s shaken loose about the game as part of this trailer. While there’s no release date yet, Subnautica 2 will be available to play in early access in 2025. If you’d like to check it out for yourself, head over to Steam to learn more.

So if you’ve been waiting patiently for a long time to get your hands wet again, you won’t have to wait too much longer to dive into the action. Should that still prove far too long to wait, our guides to the best survival games and the best upcoming PC games will give you all the juicy gaming information you’ll need.

