How to craft a basic battery in Subnautica 2

You start with very little in Subnautica 2: a shoddy lifepod and no real idea of where to go next. The idea is to branch out gradually, to make sense of your surroundings, and to find ways to make exploration easier. One of the first things you'll need to craft is the basic battery, and here's how.

Exploration and discovery are key if you want to last in survival games, with Subnautica 2 being especially hostile: the environment is mostly water, so controlling our surroundings is difficult, and we must instead adapt to this inhospitable place. However, forging ahead is non-negotiable, so you will need to be able to craft the basics as and when they are needed.

How to craft the basic battery

You'll most likely need a basic battery when you find the first small outpost. It is without power, and to get it up and running, a basic battery is required.

To craft a basic battery, you need:

2x Copper

1x Acidic Raion Pouch

The copper is fairly self-explanatory - you'll find small outcroppings of copper in the caves below your lifepod. The Acidic Raion Pouch is a little trickier: these are actually purple sacs that make up the body of the plants inside the caves below. To harvest the Acidic Raion Pouch, you need your survival tool equipped.

Once you have both ingredients in your inventory, head back to your replicator, and the basic battery option will be available. Craft this, and head back to the outpost, where you will be able to supply it with power, and continue your journey.

As well as furthering your journey, batteries are also vital to keep your tools up and running. We have a guide here on how to recharge your equipment and how you can find new Subnautica 2 blueprints - most of which will likely need batteries too.