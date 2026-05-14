How to get past Bloom in Subnautica 2

Zezura is being infected by a mysterious bacterial threat known as Bloom, a virus that destroys everything it touches. The infection cannot be destroyed with brute force; instead, you'll have to rely on a special tool to clear out this deadly threat and get past the Bloom in Subnautica 2.

Bloom in Subnautica 2 devastates areas using parasites to spread the virus to host organisms, stopping you from accessing parts of the map that are blocked off by the infection. To gain access to all the adaptations that give you access to materials like gold and lithium, you'll need to acquire the Sonic Resonator first, providing you with a way to destroy Bloom and stop the infection in its tracks.

Where to find the Sonic Resonator

The Sonic Resonator can be found near the Blackbox - Wander signal. Noa will provide you with the coordinates to this location once you discover the remains at the Blackbox - Ruby signal.

Here are the resources you need to craft the Sonic Resonator:

1x Basic Battery

1x Wiring Kit

2x Titanium Ingot

2x Lead

To add the Sonic Resonator blueprint to your Fabricator, scan the tool located close to the Wander signal. You'll know you're in the right location when you discover Bloom biofilm blocking an entrance to a cave. Look around for a table, and you should be able to find a discarded Sonic Resonator inside an open box.

The Sonic Resonator is a tool that lets you use the power of sound to break through large clumps of materials, including copper, gold, and lithium. More importantly, you can also use it to break down Bloom biofilm, cankers, sap, and parasites. It's worth keeping an eye out for any Bloom sap on your travels, as these infections tend to block oxygen pockets that could end up saving your life.

How to clear the viral bloom

When you enter an area ravaged by the viral bloom, you should hear audio cues from Wander asking you to fix the parasite. There are four Bloom cankers and parasites that you'll need to destroy using the Sonic Resonator - if you're unsure what to target, you're looking for the white infections that are taking over the wildlife.

You'll know you've cleared the first area when your PDA tells you that the treatment was successful. Based on the location of the first area, chances are you're going to stumble on the infected angel comb, and this will be clear when you hear Wander pleading to save the kids first. The angel comb cannot be treated until you track down the other area, so head north from this location until you find the second infection site.

The second location is home to several Nibbler Mango swimming nearby, so we highly recommend packing some flares with you to avoid taking any damage. Just like the first area, you'll hear from your PDA that the treatment was successful, allowing you to deal with the infected angel core.

The third and final area is protected by a Marrowbreach, so you'll want to break out your flares again to keep it distracted. There are four Bloom parasites to take out in this area, all of which glow bright blue, so it's difficult to miss them. Destroying the parasites opens up the core, unlocking the Heat Tolerance adaptation, allowing you to survive hot areas.

That's everything you need to know about the Sonic Resonator and how you can use it to clear the viral bloom in Subnautica 2. Once you've reached this point, be sure to read our guide on how to craft a Tadpole, a vehicle that makes it effortless to travel to distant locations.