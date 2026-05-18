Where to find Conduit Crystals in Subnautica 2

A lot of resources in Subnautica 2 are simply off-limits because of their location; some are too far from what you would call a base, whereas some are tantalizingly nearby, but far too deep to gain access to without some significant upgrades. Conduit Crystals are part of the latter group, and can only be mined with improvements to your craft, or some seriously risky dives.

Upgrading your equipment is a key part of Subnautica 2 if you want to survive the increasing harshness of your surroundings - and you won't get very far in the survival game without Conduit Crystals. Key ingredients in both the Resonator and Scanner upgrades, this is one material you should keep your eye out for at all times.

Conduit Crystal location Subnautica 2

Conduit Crystals can be found around the alien power plant, specifically below 300m in depth. To get to this location, take off at a heading of around 110 degrees from the alien observatory/research base until you see a huge arch. Conduit Crystals can be found below this structure on the seabed, on the lower portions of the alien power plant, and on ledges around the rockface.

This area is littered with aggressive species, so be aware that if you don't currently have the depth module upgrade for your Tadpole, you'll likely be without protection while you mine below the craft's default 250m limit. If you choose to commit to this resource without adequate upgrades to your submersible, ensure that you have an Air Bladder equipped so you can make a quick ascent.

With Conduit Crystals in your possession, you can now concentrate on some of the other hard-to-reach materials you need. Troilite is one of the rarest in the game, located in perhaps the most dangerous corner of the watery planet we have access to right now - sadly, though, this mineral is essential if you want to get the power plant up and running.