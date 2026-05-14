Where to find gold in Subnautica 2

Gold, on Earth, is a highly sought-after metal. You likely already know that. Prized for its aesthetic and rarity, it's been used in jewelry and for making valuable coins for centuries. Gold also has many uses outside of fashion and wealth, however, and that's what we're after here.

While gold is used in spacesuits as a radiant heat shield, we want it for a slightly different exploratory purpose in this survival game. It's used for electronic equipment in Subnautica 2 - like advanced wiring kits - and early on, knowing where to find gold can be devilishly difficult, especially if you can't venture far from your base.

The best place to find gold in Subnautica 2

By the time you need gold, you should be bumping up against the unbearably hot area of Subnautica 2. Perhaps, unfortunately for you, this happens to be the single best place to find gold in the entire game. Head southeast from your lifepod, and after around 400m, you will get to a point where you cannot proceed any further without the heat adaptation.

Once inside the hot section of the map, it should be fairly simple to see where you can find gold - it is a spherical, almost lattice-like feature that is attached to the sides of rock faces. You need a Sonic Resonator to dislodge the large pieces, but smaller pieces of gold can also be found that you can pick up by hand.

Now that you have a near-unlimited supply of gold at your disposal, it shouldn't be too difficult to stock up for all those wiring kits you'll be needing later on. Check out our guide on how to build a Subnautica 2 Tadpole to jet around the ocean, and our how to recharge Subnautica 2 equipment guide so you never run out of juice on a supply run.