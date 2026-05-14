How to increase inventory slots in Subnautica 2

When you first dive into the waters of Zezura, you aren't able to hold many items until you get acclimatized to the desert planet. Once you get used to the planet and its many inhabitants, you'll soon discover the bases of past colonists who used to call Zezura home. This is where you'll want to increase your inventory slots in Subnautica 2.

Starting off with just 20 inventory slots, you need to branch out in Subnautica 2 and find these abandoned bases if you want to carry more items with you. Expanding your inventory slots will help you progress through the survival game at a much faster rate, as will finding silver to help build crucial tools.

How to expand your inventory in Subnautica 2

You can increase your inventory slots in Subnautica 2 by using biobeds located within abandoned bases around the map. When you use the base's biobed, a message will appear that says, "Endurance adapted. Inventory expanded," increasing your inventory with three additional slots.

Given the size of the map, it's difficult to stumble on these bases without any guidance. While you can hunt for the abandoned bases without relying on any signals, it'll likely take you hours before you find them all.

Fortunately, Noa helps you track down all of the colonists by providing you with the coordinates of their black boxes. Noa will only send you the coordinates if you spend time scanning items, so you'll want to read our guides on how to craft a basic battery and how to recharge your equipment to help speed up the process.

That's all you need to increase your inventory slots in Subnautica 2. While you're here, we highly recommend our Subnautica 2 gold guide to help you track down this precious material. If you're trying to get around faster, you will want to read our Tadpole guide to swim around deadly fish with ease.