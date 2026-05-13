Unknown Worlds confirms early Subnautica 2 leak, but warns it's an "incomplete" build

Subnautica 2 developer Unknown Worlds has confirmed that "unofficial builds" of the survival game have leaked out to the public, just prior to its launch. The studio does not give details on how this happened, and warns that any versions made available are incomplete, do not represent the final game, and "cannot be verified for safety or stability." After such a rollercoaster ride through its creation, it's one final wave across the bow as Unknown Worlds finally brings it into port.

In a statement to IGN, the Subnautica 2 maker says, "We've identified that unofficial builds of Subnautica 2 are currently circulating online." It adds, "These builds are incomplete development versions and do not reflect the content or gameplay experience being prepared for the official release." Clips that were uploaded in the wake of the reported leak appeared to show early gameplay moments and the PC settings menu.

Unknown Worlds also notes, "Files distributed through unofficial channels cannot be verified for safety or stability, and certain features or content may not function as intended." It continues, "The complete Subnautica 2 Early Access experience, including multiplayer support, as well as all future patches and updates, will be delivered exclusively through official builds on our partner platforms."

We're just one day away from launch - you can check our Subnautica 2 Early Access release date guide for all the details you need to know - so I'd urge favoring caution here, and not being tempted by any downloads claiming to be an early version. As Unknown Worlds remarks, any unofficial distribution channels offer no guarantee of safety when using them.

It's been a rocky road to reach the brink of early access, including legal battles between Unknown Worlds and publisher Krafton that saw members of the leadership team removed and then reinstated. The studio seems ready to finally put all of that behind it now, however, and I'm certainly looking forward (in a suitably nervous manner) to diving into the dark depths of the sequel.