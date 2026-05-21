All Subnautica 2 Leviathans and where to find them

We've all heard it, the low growl of something just outside of your vision. It's terrifying, and the only thing scarier than the unknown is, I guess, the known - if it happens to be a 20 metre long hulking leviathan that could tear you and your ship to shreds in seconds. Subnautica 2 is home to a few of these, and it's worth knowing about them so you can avoid certain death.

Crafting a Tadpole and finding blueprints to upgrade your equipment are excellent ways to stay alive in Subnautica 2, but they won't always save you. With no firepower to speak of, you're at the will of the ocean in many ways, especially when it comes to Leviathans. Here is every Leviathan we found in the Subnautica 2 early access build.

All Subnautica 2 Leviathans

There are four beasts we found during our playtime - one of which you will have to come face-to-face with to progress through the story - they are:

Collector Leviathan

Shiver Leviathan

Deepwing Brooder

Great Jaw

Collector Leviathan

Location: 720m east of Lifepod

In theory, the Collector Leviathan is the only Leviathan you will have to worry about during early access. It is a very large, squid-like creature that guards the passage between the hot zone and the alien facility. You cannot fight it (or any other Leviathan, for that matter), so your best bet is upgrading your Tadpole with the Scout Ray Chassis and weaving through the rocks below.

Shiver Leviathan

Location: Out-of-bounds areas marked by a red border

The Shiver Leviathan is the guardian of the out-of-bounds area of Subnautica 2. It is actually a collection of mean-looking hunters that will immediately attack you should you cross that glowing red border. Retreating into the regular play area will de-aggro the Shiver Leviathan, so there is always a way out.

Deepwing Brooder

Location: Random

The Deepwing Brooder is a non-aggressive Leviathan that can appear in any biome. It is a very large creature that quietly drifts through the ocean, laying eggs as it goes. It's quite rare to see a Deepwing Brooder, so if you do, make sure you scan it for your PDA.

Great Jaw

Location: 350m at a heading of 195 from Lifepod

The Great Jaw is a clam-like Leviathan that is a great location where you can farm lithium. It is open when you approach, but if any of the red ligament-like fibres inside the core are touched, it will close up, damaging both you and your Tadpole.

Now that you know about the Leviathans in Subnautica 2, you can work on avoiding them, or at least recognizing what it is you're looking at, and then avoiding them. Check out our guide on building a base, so you have somewhere to rest if you do end up on the wrong side of one of these threats.