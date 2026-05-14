Most of the time in Subnautica 2, you will need access to many resources to build helpful items and tools. Titanium, for instance, is used in nearly everything as it makes the base of most construction projects. Lithium, however, is used in very few items, which makes learning where to find lithium vitally important to securing certain upgrades.

Collecting resources in the survival game is half of the battle, with most of them littered about the various biomes. Lithium in Subnautica 2 is slightly different, however. It's only available in the early game in one specific spot, with one particularly dangerous threat looming over you.

Where to find lithium in Subnautica 2

The best place we found lithium in the early game was inside a giant clam. Head 350m at a bearing of 195 from your lifepod, and a few meters under the surface, you will see a huge creature. It consists of two halves of a shell, with a pod in the center containing lithium.

There is a trick here, and it can kill you if you aren't careful: inside the pod are several red ligament-like strings that will cause the clam to close up if touched. When the creature clams up, it increases the pressure inside to the point where it can destroy your Tadpole if it isn't already at full health. Have your repair tool at the ready, and wait for the clam to open up again.

Work your way around the red strings and mine away at the lithium, but be aware that when you use the resonator, it pushes you back, so make sure there is room behind you before you hold down the trigger.

Alternatively, if you've managed to acquire the heat adaptation to travel through hot areas, you will have a much easier time finding lithium. All you have to do is head to the Hot Cave Basecamp - if you've made enough progress, Noa will provide you with the Blackbox - Zip signal to help track down this location.

Transport is absolutely vital in keeping you alive when extracting these rare resources, so check out our guide on the Subnautica 2 Tadpole and how to unlock Subnautica 2 blueprints so you can be properly equipped.