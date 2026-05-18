Where to find Necrolei Cysts in Subnautica 2

It can be difficult to keep track of resources in Subnautica 2, especially when you start approaching the late-game areas of early access. It's dangerous to venture far from your base, although that's exactly what you need to do if you want to gather the most valuable materials for the journey ahead.

Neocrolei Cysts are vital if you want to start crafting strong acid - a core component for Tadpole upgrades and late-game construction projects. Finding Necrolei Cysts can be difficult, as there is only one farming spot for them in the entirety of Subnautica 2 early access. Here is exactly where to find Necrolei Cysts.

Necrolei Cyst location in Subnautica 2

Necrolei Cysts can be found in a neon coral forest 300m from your Lifepod at a heading of 330. They are floating spheres tethered to the ground by thin strands - you will need your survival tool to harvest the cysts from the body of the plant.

In our extensive exploration of Subnautica 2, this is the only place we've managed to find Necrolei Cysts, so make sure you stock up whenever you're in the area if you plan on crafting strong acid. You can use gold and sulfur as an alternative recipe, but since they have other uses beyond strong acid, it's worth sticking to the Necrolei cysts.

The colorful coral area where the plants are found is also near a section of Angel Comb, so be aware that hostile entities will be around in greater numbers. It's best to get in and get out, and use the large outcroppings to break their line of vision.

Now that you know where to find Necrolei Cysts, you can move on to bigger and better things. Finding gold, for instance, or prepping yourself for the search for Troilite, which is a vital and extremely rare component used for a very important end-game repair.