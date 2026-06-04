Subnautica 2's next region will be its "scariest" yet, but it hides the chassis we've all been waiting for

With four million sales in the bag and counting, the journey of Subnautica 2 is off to a fantastic start. Now that it's had a month to settle down and address the biggest issues, however, developer Unknown Worlds is shifting away from frequent rapid hotfixes to put its focus on the first big early access update. In a new video blog, Design Lead Anthony Gallegos sits down to share thanks for the support so far and talk about what's next for Subnautica 2. That includes some big teasers for the first major update, including the return of an iconic chassis.

"We are really humbled and inspired by your support and feedback," Gallegos begins. He notes that the team has already been making some initial changes to Subnautica 2 in response to early feedback, such as adding more sources of Silver and Troilite, and tweaking "predator attack frequency, damage, and avoidance when a player deters them." The developer seems content to stand firm on not letting you get violent with the wildlife, but you should also find yourself with more ways to stop it from doing so to you.

"We also continue to work on performance, and we're happy to say that people using epic settings should see a performance improvement." Gallegos thanks players for all their bug submissions - particularly those that come in the form of humorous videos - and says you can expect continued fixes for the survival game as and where needed. He also promises "some really exciting smaller updates" in the near future.

'We are improving the Biomod system by allowing you to unlock multiple passive slots, as well as adding more Biomod options to the early game," Gallegos says. Alongside this comes improvements around wrecks, improvements to make blight encounters more clearly visible "in terms of parasite aggression," and a voiceover priority system to ensure you hear the most important information first. You'll also be able to replay voice logs from the PDA.

With multiplayer proving very popular, Gallegos announces that both emotes and proximity voice chat are in the works. "We've heard the outcry for months and we're working hard to get that in as soon as possible." You can also expect expanded player character customization, helping you to more easily tell your friends apart.

The first major overhaul for early access, Subnautica 2 update 1.1, will push you into the home of one of the sea's most striking creatures, the Collector Leviathan. While that might sound scary, Gallegos promises that it "will add a new chassis that brings back one of the most-requested player experiences - get ready to get stompy." It's hard to imagine that's referring to anything other than the iconic bipedal PRAWN Suit of old, or at least a Subnautica 2 equivalent.

"Of course, the new region will also have new creatures, new resources, and be progression and story driven," Gallegos continues. "Our goal is to let you jump in without having to start a new save, but rather pick up right where you left off." Tantalizingly, he promises, "I really think it's going to be the scariest the game has been yet, and I can't wait for you to try it." Consider me at once excited and terrified.