How to craft strong acid in Subnautica 2

Once you have become reasonably self-sufficient in Subnautica 2, you'll find that regular resources found in your environment just won't cut it anymore. More advanced equipment requires more refined ingredients, with strong acid being a component of many recipes and in many tools.

Refining resources in this survival game requires knowledge and time, but they can be a game-changer once you know what you're doing. Strong acid is something that can only be crafted when you're outside of the starting area, but if you're forging ahead in Subnautica 2, then it won't be long before you need this resource. Here's how to craft strong acid, and what it's used for.

How to get strong acid in Subnautica 2

There are two ways to craft strong acid in your Processor, they are:

Standard recipe

2x Necrolei Cyst

Alternative recipe

1x Sulfur

1x Gold

If you have ventured into the hot zone enough, then your storage should theoretically be full of sulfur and gold, so although that recipe is down as an alternative one, it's been our go-to so far. If you have ventured near the research outpost and have a scanner in your base, then Necrolei Cysts are fairly easy to find, so long as you can dodge all of the deadly fish out to get you.

Strong acid is used to create advanced batteries, as well as Dedicated Cores and fiber mesh - all of which are used for Tadpole chassis updates, as well as modifications to your craft and your equipment. You'll likely need a lot of it to complete all of the upgrade projects, so get refining.

If you need a refresher on how to use your Processor, check out our titanium ingot guide here, and if you're on the search for some precious metals, our gold guide tells you exactly where you can find it.