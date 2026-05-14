One of the ways Subnautica 2 stops you from exploring areas that you shouldn't be in early on is by raising the temperature in specific zones. The only way to survive the heat in Subnautica 2 is to acquire an adaptation, stopping you from boiling alive in your space suit.

Once you've done all the simple stuff like increasing your inventory slots and learning where to find gold, it's time to move on to the more difficult areas of Subnautica 2. By this point, you have most likely encountered enemies like the Nibbler Mango and deadly Marrowbreach, but the real horrors await you when you enter the game's hottest areas.

How to survive heat in Subnautica 2

To survive the heat in Subnautica 2, you need to acquire the Heat Tolerance adaptation, allowing you to explore areas with significantly higher temperatures.

Heat Tolerance adaptation

This will likely be the third adaptation you come across, though the timing of when you pick it up may vary depending on your playstyle. We highly recommend reading our guide on how to clear Bloom in Subnautica 2, which walks you through how to acquire the Sonic Resonator tool, giving you access to the Heat Tolerance adaptation.

You can tell you're in an area that is too hot when the HUD starts to display a temperature gauge in the middle of the screen, featuring an arrow pointing in the direction of the heat source. The closer you get to the heat source, the more damage you'll take. If you get too hot, you will instantly die on the spot, so you will want to stay away from these zones until you pick up the adaptation.

That's all you need to survive the heat in Subnautica 2. If you're still early on in the game, you should read our guide on how to unlock new crafting blueprints to help make your journey that much easier. Be sure to check out the Subnautica 2 roadmap to see what updates are on the horizon.