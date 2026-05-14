How to build a Tadpole in Subnautica 2

Swimming around during the early parts of Subnautica 2 feels like such a slog, that is, until you manage to build a Tadpole. This craftable vehicle is the fastest way to get around, though you're going to need access to plenty of mid-game materials to build one for yourself.

Before you build a Tadpole in Subnautica 2, we highly recommend reading our comprehensive base building guide first, as you'll need an organized place to call home before you can jet off into the horizon. Similarly, you'll want to know how to clear bloom, giving you access to new adaptations that will let you experience everything the game has to offer.

Where to find the Tadpole

Before you can build your own Tadpole, you need to find one to scan, along with all the prerequisite components. While this can be accomplished simply by exploring the world, Noa will eventually send you to the Investigate Tadpole Pens signal once you discover enough black boxes.

Investigate Tadpole Pens

You won't be able to explore the Investigate Tadpole Pens properly until you unlock the adaptation that allows you to survive the heat. Once you have it, you'll be able to dive into the abandoned base and scan the Tadpole, the Tadpole Dock, and the Vehicle Fabricator.

With all three blueprints, you can begin the hunt for the materials needed to craft these items. By this point in the game, you should already have a Processor in your base to create ingots, but if not, now's the time to build one.

Build the Tadpole

If you're the type of player who usually builds bases with only the bare necessities, the first thing you have to do is create a base with at least four interconnected rooms. It's also important to build your base up high enough to give your Tadpole the clearance it needs to safely dock and charge up - if you don't, you'll have to build your base somewhere else.

In your spacious base, you must build a large moonpool with plenty of space underneath to house your Tadpole. Your moonpool can be expanded once you place it in your base, and you will need to decide what side to place the Tadpole Dock. By upgrading one of the sides of your moonpool, yellow and black hazard tape replaces each of the blocks that make up the moonpool walls, but this is purely for aesthetic purposes.

Here are the resources you need to craft the Tadpole Dock:

2x Titanium Ingot

1x Copper Wire

1x Silver Ingot

Like the Tadpole Dock, the Vehicle Fabricator must be built in a moonpool, so you may have to expand yours if you didn't create a large one. We recommend building these structures next to each other to simplify things - you don't have to, but it'll save you time in the long run.

Here are the resources you need to craft the Vehicle Fabricator:

2x Titanium Ingot

1x Copper Wire

1x Silver Ingot

With your Vehicle Fabricator ready, all you have to do now is walk up to it and build the Tadpole.

Here are the resources you need to craft the Tadpole:

2x Titanium Ingot

1x Glass

1x System Chip

1x Power Cell

The Tadpole is made from glass, so it shouldn't be surprising to find that it's extremely fragile. Be careful when piloting the Tadpole as any little bump will cause damage to it, and too much damage will break the vehicle, potentially leaving you stranded with no way to get back to one of your bases.

That's everything you need to build the Tadpole in Subnautica 2. You should have no problems accessing the depths of the ocean with the Tadpole, giving you access to important materials like gold and lithium to craft important tools and base items.