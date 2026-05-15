How to craft a titanium ingot in Subnautica 2

Most of the early game items you craft in Subnautica 2 can be fabricated from the basic resources you find around you. Titanium, bronze, and even plant fibre are readily available and require no refining to be useful for basic applications. Once you begin to venture further from your base, however, you need better equipment and more sophisticated ingredients, such as Titanium Ingots.

Improving is key in survival games like Subnautica 2, especially when the environment is so hostile. You quite literally cannot survive on your own and need to even the odds with improved equipment. Titanium ingots are vital for Tadpole construction, but refining the raw materials into something more useful requires a few steps.

Crafting titanium ingots in Subnautica 2

To craft titanium ingots, you first need a Processor. You can unlock the processor blueprint by searching nearby wrecks and scanning the broken equipment. Once you have a Processor in your base, select the titanium ingot recipe from the list and load the ingredients. To craft a titanium ingot, you need:

3x Titanium

Each ingot takes 30 seconds to fabricate in the Processor, but you can queue up to five of these at any one time, so it's worth starting the process before you head out to complete another objective. Titanium ingots are used when constructing a Tadpole and for various other upgrades in your Modification Station.

As you progress through the story, you will need different types of ingots. The process is the same for these, although the ingredients obviously differ. If you find that ingot production is too slow, you could build several Processor units, although with a bit of planning, the time drain of fabricating ingots can be offset with other activities.

Now that you know how to create titanium ingots, it's all about putting them to good use. If you're struggling to collect enough resources in one run, take a look at our increasing inventory guide, and how to get past the bloom if you want to access dangerous parts of the map.