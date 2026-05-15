How to get Troilite in Subnautica 2

When you reach the endgame in Subnautica 2, there shouldn't really be much that surprises you. Leviathans, magma, and even really small bullet-shaped fish are now a common occurrence. That is, until you reach the glowing area - you'll know what we mean when you see it.

Troilite is easily the rarest resource we found in Subnautica 2, and as far as early access goes, it's only used for one, very specific repair. That repair happens to be super important, however, so if you want to press on in the survival game, then you're going to have to roll up your sleeves and get mining.

Where to find Troilite in Subnautica 2

Troilite is a material that is found in the glowing area 1000m from the alien observatory at a heading of 75. It is an old industrial plant that was used for mining metals from the ground. Troilite is found inside clumps of Mineralized Clinker, which looks like a glowing mound of scrap and industrial runoff.

To access the glowing area, you need to hook right from the observatory to avoid the leviathan that patrols the big expanse to the east. If you have found the Angel Comb, follow the root going east from there, and you'll soon see the old industrial area.

To reach the depths needed to mine Troilite, you need to have your Tadpole upgraded for depth, and even then, you'll need to swim a little further down as it exceeds the 450m limit of your craft. Be aware that this area is very dangerous, with aggressive species everywhere, and the aforementioned leviathan overhead.

The clumps of Mineralized Clinker are few and far between; thankfully, you don't need much to complete the generator repairs. Check out our guide on the Subnautica 2 roadmap, so you know where the story will go next, and when you can expect it.