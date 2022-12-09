Suicide Squad release date trailer shows Kevin Conroy’s Batman

Batman returns in a new Suicide Squad trailer shown at The Game Awards 2022, with host Geoff Keighley confirming that the late Kevin Conroy’s iconic voice work will feature in the upcoming action game. The definitive voice of Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman Arkham games, Kevin Conroy passed away at the age of 66 in November after a lengthy battle with illness.

The trailer shows what appears to be a murderous Batman – seemingly one still affected by the events of Arkham Knight, which Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in the same continuity as. The trailer ends with a touching tribute to Conroy, simply displaying “Thank you Kevin” along with the iconic bat symbol.

The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley spoke to Conroy’s incredible performances, and confirms that he will return for “one final time” when Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League releases on May 26.

You can watch the Suicide Squad Batman ‘Shadows’ trailer below:

