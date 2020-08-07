Batman Arkham developer has confirmed its Suicide Squad game

Well, there you go. Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady is working on a Suicide Squad game. The developer posted a tease to Twitter that confirms the rumours we’ve been seeing on the internet this year. Apart from the reveal, the only other details on show are that we’ll see more of the new game when the DC Fandome rolls around on August 22.

Plenty of people’s ears perked up earlier this year when domain names connected to Warner Bros popped up on Resetera. Among them was “SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com” and “SuicideSquadGame”, which led to excitement at what such a game could look like. Eurogamer then reported that there was substance to the discovery and that Rocksteady was on development duties.

Interestingly, as part of the domain name discoveries, we also got a GothamKnightsGame.com domain, which Eurogamer further reports to be the next Batman game, in development at WB’s Montreal studio. Apparently that one is also set to be shown at DC Fandome, too, and is more advanced in development than the Suicide Squad game – guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

The Suicide Squad game’s confirmation follows on the heels of reports that parent company AT&T is seeking to sell Warner Bros’ gaming unit (thanks, CNBC) with a $4 billion figure being touted.

It’s been four years since we’ve seen a game from Rocksteady, which was Batman Arkham VR. There are heaps of upcoming games this year, but it stands to reason that we may need to wait a bit to play these ones.

In the meantime, though, you've been wrangling up the best new PC games this year, so there should be something to help you wait things out.