From tanking player counts to flagging updates, it’s almost impossible to see how the big-budget Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can keep to its post-launch plans. Promising improvements, Suicide Squad Season 2 could have turned things around with a new Frozen Elseworld and, of course, Mrs. Freeze. However, only 300 players went out of their way to show up on PC.

Suicide Squad Season 2 launched on ThursdayJuly 25 following a last-minute delay, giving the hundreds of eager fans more time to kill before Mrs Freeze’s icy arrival. With player numbers typically sitting around 200 on PC since May, all eyes were on Season 2 to hopefully give the superhero game a shot of life. When Season 2 finally launched, however, it peaked at just 660 concurrent players, with an average of slightly more than 300 players according to Steam Charts and SteamDB.

Not even a week later, this has already dropped back down to previous levels. Adding one new character, a frozen version of Elseworld, and a handful of new loot, it’s not hard to see why; you can complete everything Suicide Squad Season 2 has to offer in just a few hours.

Sure, you could say Suicide Squad had doubled its player count with the launch of Season 2. But at least on Steam, it’s clear to see that its community is continuing to dry up. In fact, Suicide Squad Season 1 catalyzed a ten-times increase, revealing that Season 2 is ice-cold in more ways than one. Our own Suicide Squad review clocked gives it 4/10, citing “shallow, repetitive mission structures” among other issues.

A recent free Suicide Squad Prime Gaming promotion has the potential to entice new players, though these giveaways don’t provide Steam keys, making tracking player numbers on other storefronts and platforms difficult.

Nevertheless, with live-service giants like Bungie’s Destiny 2 continuing to struggle, despite an average of at least 100,000 most months and the show-stopping The Final Shape expansion, the future of Suicide Squad seems rather doomed.

