We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Suicide Squad Season 2 saw just 600 players show up to the party

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 2 doubled player counts on PC, but even then just 600 people showed up for Rocksteady's latest.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Season 2: A close-up shot of Mrs. Freeze looking off to the right with a stern facial expression.
Rory Norris's Avatar

Published:

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League 

From tanking player counts to flagging updates, it’s almost impossible to see how the big-budget Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League can keep to its post-launch plans. Promising improvements, Suicide Squad Season 2 could have turned things around with a new Frozen Elseworld and, of course, Mrs. Freeze. However, only 300 players went out of their way to show up on PC.

Suicide Squad Season 2 launched on ThursdayJuly 25 following a last-minute delay, giving the hundreds of eager fans more time to kill before Mrs Freeze’s icy arrival. With player numbers typically sitting around 200 on PC since May, all eyes were on Season 2 to hopefully give the superhero game a shot of life. When Season 2 finally launched, however, it peaked at just 660 concurrent players, with an average of slightly more than 300 players according to Steam Charts and SteamDB.

Not even a week later, this has already dropped back down to previous levels. Adding one new character, a frozen version of Elseworld, and a handful of new loot, it’s not hard to see why; you can complete everything Suicide Squad Season 2 has to offer in just a few hours.

YouTube Thumbnail

Sure, you could say Suicide Squad had doubled its player count with the launch of Season 2. But at least on Steam, it’s clear to see that its community is continuing to dry up. In fact, Suicide Squad Season 1 catalyzed a ten-times increase, revealing that Season 2 is ice-cold in more ways than one. Our own Suicide Squad review clocked gives it 4/10, citing “shallow, repetitive mission structures” among other issues.

A recent free Suicide Squad Prime Gaming promotion has the potential to entice new players, though these giveaways don’t provide Steam keys, making tracking player numbers on other storefronts and platforms difficult.

Nevertheless, with live-service giants like Bungie’s Destiny 2 continuing to struggle, despite an average of at least 100,000 most months and the show-stopping The Final Shape expansion, the future of Suicide Squad seems rather doomed.

While we all eagerly await Suicide Squad Season 3, why not dive into one of the best co-op games or best free PC games?

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously Guides Editor at Gfinity, Rory is now a freelance journalist who has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, HoYoverse RPGs like Zenless Zone Zero, and more, but at what cost? As such, you’ll often find him cooking up the best builds and loadouts, digging deep into metas, and finding the perfect solutions to any gaming challenge. If he’s not waxing poetic about how great Deep Rock Galactic is, then there’s a good chance he’s using his history degree to make a wild connection between real history and the games we love. Rory’s words have graced award-winning print and digital publications like Lost in Cult, The Loadout, SUPERJUMP, TechRaptor, PCGamesN, and more.