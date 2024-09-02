The Commandos games remain some of the greatest tactical strategy experiences ever made, and later this year you’ll be able to play your first truly new title in the series for 18 years, Commandos Origins. However, while you wait for that particular WW2 RTS game to arrive, here’s an intriguing alternative you can play instead. Meet Sumerian Six, a brand-new stealthy strategy game that swaps soldiers for surreal scientists.

In Sumerian Six, some of the world’s top scientific minds team up for a secret mission to thwart a Nazi plot to harness a mystical power source known as Geiststoff. Throughout the RTS game, you’ll encounter occult-scientific weapons and ancient artifacts that will gradually reveal the plans of their former colleague turned Nazi scientist, Hans Kammler. You’ll be infiltrating sites around the world to stop his sinister doings.

While you’ll be massively outnumbered, the band of scientists you’ll be playing us aren’t your typical lab boffins. Each character has a specific skill set that ranges from chainable lightning attacks, to invisibility, to turning into a massive werebear. Use the right character and skills at the right time to slip through missions without detection.

Should you slip up or get particularly stuck, Sumerian Six has “generous autosaves” that allow for plenty of reruns so that you can get the perfect, undetected stealth completion of each level.

While it doesn’t do all that much to break new ground compared to predecessors like Commandos, the roster of witty, ability-wielding scientists give a refreshing spin on the genre, while keeping the WW2 setting so many strategy fans love. The character designs and the detailed environments also make for a visual treat.

Sumerian Six is out now on Steam, and there’s also a free demo so you can try before you buy. Head over to its Steam page here to grab it or find out more about it.

For other similar games that you can play right now, here’s our list of the best stealth games. Alternatively, these brilliant WW2 games span plenty of different genres while sharing the same historical setting.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.