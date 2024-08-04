One of the biggest games like Stardew Valley on Steam, Sun Haven offers a vast fantasy world full of magic and monsters. It features four dramatically distinct biomes each playing host to their own unique items and recipes, 23 potential marriage candidates, and a colossal selection of farming and crafting options at your disposal. Now, developer Pixel Sprout Studios is responding to community feedback with another big quality-of-life feature and some additional improvements.

Pixel Sprout has long positioned Sun Haven as an approachable and customizable life sim, with no Stardew-style stamina bar and plenty of accessibility settings allowing you to adjust or disable damage, seasonal pests, and weather effects to your liking. Its new update brings another very handy feature to the farming game in the form of teleportation. It also aims to speed up the early game progression with balance changes and tool buffs.

The new teleportation spell is unlocked by reaching specific points in the main story questlines for each of the biomes, and lets you quickly jump between the four zones. The medieval town of Sun Haven, elven forest of Nel’Vari, monster city of Withergate, and the underwater Brinestone Deeps each offer a very distinct vibe, so having the ability to more easily hop between them should make your life a lot smoother.

That’s not all, however, as Sun Haven patch 1.5 also increases the speed of most tools, with buffs to early-game options in particular. Experience gains and quest rewards have been rebalanced, and you can now stack up to 99 money bags and mana tomes in your inventory. There is also a range of bug fixes, and five new optional cosmetic DLC packs have arrived on the store if you’re looking to spruce up your farm’s look.

If all this has you tempted to try Sun Haven for yourself, you’re in luck, as a Steam sale is currently ongoing. Sun Haven is 50% off until Thursday August 8, meaning you’ll pay just $12.49 / £9.74 for your copy, down from its usual price of $24.99 / £19.49. Simply head here to take advantage of the savings.

