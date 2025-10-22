Sunderfolk is one of the few games I've played that feels like actual DnD, and its new, free update just added one shots

Of all the amazing games that have launched this year, Sunderfolk is perhaps one of my favorites. Inspired by tabletop Dungeons and Dragons, it doesn't quite have the scope of Baldur's Gate 3, but it's got a unique brand of spunk and chaos that makes it stand out from the deluge of DnD games that have appeared in BG3's wake. Played by syncing your mobile device to a PC or console, it's got the chill feel of a cozy games night, coupled with narration from Overwatch and Apex Legends' Anjali Bhimani that feels a little more loose than Amelia Tyler's stellar performance as the narrator. All in all, it's a fun, easy-to-pick-up fantasy experience that's perfect for those who aren't looking for a complex BG3-style adventure and can't manage to wrangle their pals to sit down and play in person. And guess what? It's newest update makes it even better.

If you haven't played Sunderfolk, it's effectively a four-player, turn-based RPG where you get together, choose a character, and venture out to save Arden. You control your hero using your phone, with various adventurer archetypes available so that you can create the perfect band of misfits.

While the campaign itself is a lot of fun, Sunderfolk's 1.5 update adds the all-new One Shot mode, which allows you to select specific story missions and compete with others to show off your high score. Playable solo or with your friends, you can swap characters on the fly to help you rack up the points, with enemies killed, gold earned, lives used, and objective bonuses all contributing to your final score.

There a few systemic changes, too, with the tavern closing its doors (effectively eliminating food buffs) and gear being pre-arranged. You'll be gifted a slew of recommended items ahead of each mission, and you can change them between adventures. Your recommended set depends on the quest, so you'll be given low-tier gear for early missions, and stronger equipment for harder ones.

There are four new missions that are unique to One Shot mode, too: Proving Grounds, Snack Run, Slip and Slime, and You Asked for This, each of which has its own difficulty. You Asked for This was designed in collaboration with the game's Discord community, and offers everything from Mimics to Revenants. Developer Secret Door says "it must be played to be believed," and you know what, I believe it.

Patch 1.5 is also set to add some extra quality of life updates, allowing you to change the colors that you see in combat, with some bugs getting crushed, too (but hopefully not the beetles, I love the beetles).

Sunderfolk patch 1.5 is out now, and you can try the game for free on Steam. Only one person needs to have access, so if you do decide to pick it up you'll be able to share the cost. You can download Sunderfolk here.

