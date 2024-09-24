SunnySide has been on our radar for quite a while thanks to its unique blend of Persona 5’s visuals, turn-based fights, and relationship building along with Stardew Valley’s farming and The Sims-style life management. Though it’s only been available for a few months now, its creator, RainyGames, has just announced that it’s expanding the game further, providing a brand new sandbox mode along with a steep discount tomorrow on Steam.

SunnySide takes the life game genre to a vision of rural Japan where the player, in recent Persona style, arrives in town as a newcomer out to make friends, bonk monsters on the head, and establish themselves in their community. This is done through farming, house building, animal raising, cooking, and exploring, meeting the people of a nearby town and spelunking in enemy-filled caves.

RainyGames is now looking to lean into the relaxing aspects of SunnySide through the upcoming sandbox mode. While the base game already has a heavy emphasis on player expression, offering character customization and house building, the sandbox mode relaxes its guidelines further. It takes away considerations regarding blueprints, resource management, and quest completion, allowing players to make enemies friendly or further change their behavior. The sandbox mode, in short, makes it easier to explore the game’s systems without any restrictions.

SunnySide’s sandbox mode arrives tomorrow, September 25, along with a Steam discount that knocks 30% off its list price of $29.99 USD / £24.99. You can find it right here.

