Try Steam's most high-chaos golf game for free right now, before it goes up in price forever

I'm going to lay my cards out here and say that Super Battle Golf is one of the best multiplayer games of 2026. If you're on the hunt for something that'll get your friends shouting at each other with all the gleeful agony of an Overcooked round, you need to try this. The good news is that you can do so completely for free right now, making it the ideal time for you and your crew to see if it's up your alley. In case you need any more incentive, there's a sale on too - and its price will be going up permanently after that ends, so don't miss this chance.

Super Battle Golf takes one of the world's most placid sports and turns it into a literal battlefield. Everyone involved plays their round at the same time, meaning that things immediately start to get out of control as balls go flying, but that's only the beginning of the mayhem that's set to unfold. Worried your friend has the advantage? Swing your club at their legs to knock them down while you dart ahead. Want to escalate things further? Grab all manner of items dotted about, from spring boots to electromagnetic shields, rocket launchers, and even an orbital laser, to sneak the edge.

Developer Brimstone has just dropped a huge update, Attack on City, which transports the action to a more urban setting. It boasts over 18 new holes across everything from city streets to rooftops and construction zones, packing in all manner of interactive elements and potential shortcuts to discover. It's the game's largest expansion since it was released in February, adds the option for team play, and comes with plenty more tools as well. Eat a jumbo burger that turns your golfer into a giant, use smoke bombs to turn invisible, or summon deadly thunderstorms.

Brimstone notes that this update, like all previous and future ones, is free for everybody. However, because Super Battle Golf has continued to grow in size since launch, the developer has decided to increase the game's price permanently moving forward - but not before it gives you the chance to grab it even cheaper than it's been so far.

Super Battle Golf is running a free weekend through Monday July 20, and is on sale at a 30% discount until Thursday July 23, meaning you'll pay just $5.59 / £4.82. Once the sale period ends, the game's base price will be permanently increased to $12.99 (or regional equivalent). Check it out and grab a copy before then if you like what you see.

We're in a real renaissance for party games at the moment, and Super Battle Golf is definitely among the cream of the crop. It supports anywhere from one to eight players (with a score-based system if you want to go solo), but I'd recommend pulling in a group of at least four for the ideal experience. Best of all, the free weekend means you don't even have to convince your pals to throw down any cash until you've all given it a shot together first.