2024 is the year of the surprise hit. Between Balatro, Helldivers 2, Once Human, and Palworld, plenty of videogames have come out of nowhere to massive fanfare. Now, the most unlikely of backdrops underpins another surprise Steam hit, with almost 50,000 concurrent players mere days after launch. This is Supermarket Together, a chaotic co-op simulation game that also happens to be entirely free.

If this is the first you’re hearing of Supermarket Together, the premise is quite simple. Either alone or in a group of up to 16, you need to build, stock, run, and manage your fledgling supermarket. As someone who’s stacked shelves and dealt with customers before, I can tell you that while it might seem like a simple job, you need to keep on top of everything at all times. Otherwise, the house of cards comes crumbling down.

The free Steam game is a chaotic approximation of what it takes to run a store. You need to order stock, stack shelves, sweep the floors, and serve customers all while making sure you can actually grow your business. The real kicker is, that the more people you have in a game, the harder Supermarket Together becomes. More customers want more goods, so you’ll need to divide up roles and keep on top of everything to succeed.

As your business grows you also unlock Franchise Points, which you can use on a blackboard to unlock new items for your store and skills for your staff.

Supermarket Together’s formula is already proving to be a huge success, because since its launch on Friday August 9, the game has peaked at 46,745 concurrent players. That number is sure to rise too, as streamers like Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel are playing the game live for their followers.

Created by the mysterious DeadDevsTellNoLies, Supermarket Together is another odd success story for 2024. Coming out of nowhere with little promotion, the game is blowing up on Steam. Just like with Chained Together’s immediate success, Supermarket Together channels chaotic co-op gameplay in a way players enjoy.

