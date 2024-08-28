Supermoves is like multiplayer Mirror’s Edge, and it’s out right now

Sometimes, it’s hard to believe a specific game concept hasn’t been made before. This is certainly the case with Supermoves, which blends the free running of 2008’s Mirror’s Edge with the racing of Forza Motorsport, aerial tricks of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and the multiplayer obstacle course competitions of Fall Guys. If this blend of influences sounds appealing — especially to anyone missing Mirror’s Edge’s approach to parkour action — the good news is that Supermoves is out right now on Steam and is available with a limited time launch discount.

Supermoves takes the cars and bikes out of the racing game genre, stripping everything back to a group of people doing their best to speedily traverse an urban landscape with hands and feet alone. Though it includes a single player campaign that allows players to learn a series of moves ranging from wall running to front flipping, viewed from either a first or third person perspective, the real draw looks to be Supermoves’ multiplayer modes.

These include a number of different challenges that allow up to 40 players to compete in race modes like an obstacle course, a deepening ball pit, and the self explanatory ‘Bomb Tag.’ Alongside this is a level editor that extends the range of courses by providing an opportunity to create and share tracks, playable either alone or with others online.

Supermoves is discounted by 10% to celebrate its launch from now until September 4 on Steam, bringing its price down to $13.49 USD / £11.51. Grab a copy right here.

Otherwise, we have plenty of great multiplayer games and co-op games on PC to check out for more options.

