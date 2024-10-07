Whether you’re a League of Legends purist or you’ve been recently enraptured with Deadlock’s spin on the MOBA formula, Supervive is definitely a game to have on your radar if it isn’t already. Now, after some closed playtests, the ambitious new MOBA and battle royale mashup is gearing up for its next big step – a limited-time, free open demo for players to try during Steam Next Fest, which is right around the corner.

With a top-down view, a lineup of unique characters, and barrels full of buildcrafting and opportunities to synergize with teammates, in many ways Supervive is a quintessential MOBA game. However, instead of two rival teams facing off and trying to destroy each other’s base, ten teams of four players vie to be the last player standing on a sprawling map littered with locations with snappy names, Fortnite style.

So far, only a select few have been able to get hands on with it (our very own Lauren included) as part of some closed alphas and Supervive playtests. However, for the first time, it is going to throw open its doors to all Steam users for an entire week with a new demo during October’s Steam Next Fest, which is right around the corner. Just so long as you’ve wishlisted the game, you’ll be able to take part.

In a new video, the co-founder and CEO of developer Theorycraft Games, Joe Tung, says that the Next Fest demo marks a major milestone for the game – and the next milestone sounds like it will arrive not long after. “For us, this moment feels like the beginning of the push to open beta, which is right around the corner,” he says.

Tung, who was previously the executive vice president of League of Legends at Riot, also outlines some of the improvements that have been made in preparation for the Next Fest demo. Core systems such as movement, shooting, and powers have all been tuned, audio has been upgraded, and there are lots of performance improvements. Voice actors have been enlisted to help give heroes even more personality, and there’s been a huge art upgrade, ranging from the hero designs, to the environments, to the splash arts on the UI for each character.

If you want to try Supervive, its free demo will be live throughout the entire duration of Steam Next Fest, which starts on Monday, October 14 and wraps up on Monday, October 21. Remember, you’ll need to have wishlisted the game to get access, and you can do so here.

