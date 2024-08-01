As of late, I’ve found myself falling off of the online multiplayer bandwagon. Where my life was once consumed by Overwatch, Valorant, and League of Legends, I’ve found myself leaning into indie games like Indika and Animal Well, or trying out new live-service experiences like Warframe. Maybe I’m just getting old, but competitive PvP just doesn’t give me the adrenaline rush it used to – at least, not in the games I used to play. Supervive, however, has caught my attention because it does reignite that fire in me. Why? Because it’s doing something new.

Described as “League, meets Apex, meets Smash,” Supervive combines top-down MOBA action with battle royale-style drops and upgrades. You choose your landing spot, drop in, collect power-ups that enhance your gear, then duke it out until you’re the last squad standing, all while the storm closes in around you. Safe to say, there’s a lot going on.

As I note in my Supervive preview, however, the game is dynamic, exciting, and tests your strategic limits. Sure, it’s complex, but the ever-changing map makes up for that – even the best players are sure to get hit by an oncoming, speeding bullet train. Terrain is changeable (standing on ice will make it crack), and there are huge, gaping chasms that you’ll need to dodge across. Be wary, however, because a single hit when you’re using your glider will send you spiraling down into the abyss.

For me, its the variable terrain that makes Supervive stand out, though. While League of Legends’ lanes got a shakeup coming into Season 13, Summoner’s Rift still feels like a flat map. Sure you can use champions like Aurora to jump over walls, or tunnel beneath the map with Rek’Sai, but these are unique champion mechanics instead of built-in map features. Bouncing around Supervive’s map and grinding on rails Sonic Heroes-style isn’t just fun; it adds an extra dimension to the gameplay.

If I’ve inspired you to try out Theorycraft’s debut adventure for yourselves, the new Supervive playtest begins today, Thursday August 1 and concludes on Saturday, August 3. The US tests will take place between 3pm and 9pm PST / 6pm and 12am EST, whereas EU is 5pm to 11pm BST / 6pm to 12am CEST.

If you’ve already registered, you’ll be able to dive in, and friends you refer are guaranteed access, too – at least, to quote Theorycraft, “until our server infrastructure costs become prohibitively expensive.” If you’re looking to register, you can do so here.

Before you dive in, check out our interview with executive producer, Jessica Nam, where we chat about how Supervive will be “more willing to experiment” than League of Legends. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something completely new, we have a list of all the best multiplayer games, as well as a rundown of all of the upcoming PC games for this year and beyond.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.