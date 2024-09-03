If there’s one game that I’m very, very excited about, it’s Supervive. I’ve been looking for a new ‘forever game’ for a while, and despite Valve’s Deadlock certainly piquing my interest, I find myself consistently straying back to Theorycraft’s MOBA battle royale hybrid. I’ve been anxiously awaiting a new playtest, and thankfully there’s one just around the corner. This time, however, it comes complete with a huge overhaul to the game’s gear systems, and all-new Supporter Packs that may hint the eventual release date.

But let’s dive into the gear changes first – they’re the headliner of this playtest, after all. Akin to other MOBAs like League of Legends and Dota 2, Supervive‘s items now evolve, meaning that you can craft one of three different game-changing weapons. If you’re a League of Legends player, think Legendary items (I almost wrote Mythic items, RIP).

Take Tech Helmet, a tank item, for example. This can now build into either the Guardian’s Respite (provides a shield when you’re at max health), Vive Infusor (out-of-combat health regen), or Soulbound (lets you share damage with nearby allies).

The first and second slot perfectly into pure tank builds, given their focus on increasing survivability, whereas Soulbound works perfectly in a team that has some glass cannon assassins and heavy healers.

The graphic below shows the three variations of each of the core pieces of gear, as well as a general summary of what they do. As someone who plays Shiv, Harvester looks pretty nasty – and I love it.

There’s something else that caught my eye, however. Theorycraft has announced all-new Supporter Packs, which are described as “high value” but lacking in “FOMO tactics.” What’s interesting, though, is that they’re “available at least until March 2025” – release date hint, eyes emoji? Given the Supervive open beta is scheduled for “late 2024,” that doesn’t feel like too much of a leap.

For now, however, the latest Supervive playtest will take place from Thursday September 5 through to Monday September 9. If you’re in the US, the playtest is available between 2pm PST / 5pm EST and 9pm PST / 12am EST, while European players can dive in between 3pm BST / 4pm CEST and 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.

While we wait, however, check out our rundown of all the best multiplayer games to keep you occupied. Alternatively, if it’s the drop-in, gear-up, and take-names element of Supervive that intrigues you, here’s a list of battle royale games.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.